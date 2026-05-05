Japan, Philippines to Set Up Panel for Destroyer Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Philippine National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. agreed Tuesday to set up a new bilateral working group to promote defense equipment-related and technological cooperation.

The two countries will step up preparations needed for Japanese defense equipment exports to the Philippines, apparently with in mind the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's used destroyers, which the Southeast Asian nation is considering purchasing.

"We will vigorously discuss details (of the expected destroyer exports), such as the number of ships to be transferred and the timing of shipments, aiming to reach a conclusion at an early time," Koizumi told reporters after the meeting held in Manila.

The Philippines is interested in purchasing the MSDF's used Abukuma-class destroyers, which are equipped with antisubmarine and antiship missile systems.

Once they are exported and go into service, interoperability between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military is expected to increase, helping improve the two countries' deterrence and response capabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]