Takaichi Presents High-Quality Melon to Australian PM Albanese

Newsfrom Japan

Canberra, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi presented a high-quality Crown Melon from Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, to her Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, at a banquet held in Canberra on Monday.

Australia removed its import ban on the Japanese muskmelon earlier this year.

The melon from Shizuoka is known as only the best-quality fruit is selected and grown per vine. It is shipped mainly to restaurants in Australia.

Australia also imports such Japanese agricultural products as "wagyu" beef and rice.

Meanwhile, Japan has eased its import restrictions on mangoes and grapes from Australia. Albanese gave Australian grapes to Takaichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]