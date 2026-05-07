Japan Takes on Seafloor Rare Earth Mining for Domestic Production

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is taking on the challenge of mining critical minerals, including rare earths, from the seabed around Minamitorishima, a Japanese remote island in the Pacific, with an eye to realize domestic rare earth production in the future.

Securing such minerals is a matter of vital importance for Japan, which is poor in natural resources. In February this year, the country succeeded in a test collection of rare earth-bearing mud at a depth of 6,000 meters below the surface of the sea near the island in the Tokyo village of Ogasawara.

While commercialization is targeted in 2028 at the earliest, the government faces the challenge of striking a balance between the importance of the mining for economic security and its economic viability.

Rich mineral resources are believed to lie in the ocean floor around Minamitorishima. Cobalt-rich crusts and manganese nodules have been found there. Cobalt and manganese are used for electric vehicle batteries.

Furthermore, the presence of mud containing scarce and expensive heavy rare earth elements such as neodymium and dysprosium has also been confirmed, and development is being promoted under government leadership. Neodymium and dysprosium are needed for high-performance motors used in EVs and wind power generators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]