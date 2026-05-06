Japan, EU to Enhance Cooperation on Platform Regulations

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the European Union agreed Tuesday to strengthen their cooperation over regulations regarding social media and other online platforms.

Based on the agreement, reached at the fourth ministerial meeting of the Japan-EU Digital Partnership framework held in Brussels, regulatory authorities of the two sides will promote talks on taking measures against illegal content and ensuring transparency in implementation rules.

From Japan, communications minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, digital transformation minister Hisashi Matsumoto and parliamentary vice industry minister Toshiyuki Ochi took part in the meeting.

A joint statement adopted at the meeting called for Japan-EU cooperation in areas that are important in light of economic security, such as data flow and communications infrastructure, in addition to artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other advanced technologies.

Henna Virkkunen, executive vice president of the European Commission, the executive organ of the EU, said at a press conference that cooperating with like-minded countries such as Japan is essential.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]