Japan Confirms 4th CSF Outbreak This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The Shizuoka prefectural government said Tuesday that a classical swine fever outbreak has been confirmed at a pig farm in the central Japan prefecture.

Some 2,900 pigs at the farm in the city of Fujinomiya will be culled.

This is the fourth confirmed case of CSF at a pig farm in Japan this year. The second case was found in the same city in March.

The farm reported the deaths of some 50 piglets to a local livestock hygiene center Monday morning, according to the prefectural government.

After a genetic test by the prefecture showed a positive result, infection was confirmed in an examination conducted by the central government Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]