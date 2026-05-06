Japan Confirms 4th CSF Outbreak This Year
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Shizuoka, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The Shizuoka prefectural government said Tuesday that a classical swine fever outbreak has been confirmed at a pig farm in the central Japan prefecture.
Some 2,900 pigs at the farm in the city of Fujinomiya will be culled.
This is the fourth confirmed case of CSF at a pig farm in Japan this year. The second case was found in the same city in March.
The farm reported the deaths of some 50 piglets to a local livestock hygiene center Monday morning, according to the prefectural government.
After a genetic test by the prefecture showed a positive result, infection was confirmed in an examination conducted by the central government Tuesday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]