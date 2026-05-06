7 Sets of Ainu Remains Returned from U.K. Museum

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The Natural History Museum in Britain on Tuesday returned the remains of seven Ainu indigenous people to representatives visiting from Japan.

This is the fourth case in which Ainu remains taken overseas have been returned to the Japanese side since the return of a set of remains from Germany in 2017.

Ainu remains were taken out of Japan for research and other purposes.

The remains being returned this time include four sets discovered in 1865 in the towns of Yakumo and Mori in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

With the Japanese government requesting the return of Ainu remains, Hitoshi Kikawada, minister for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, who is also responsible for Ainu issues, attended a ceremony for the return of the remains held at the museum on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]