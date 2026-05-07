Osaka Gas Boosting E-Methane Production, Procurement

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Gas Co. is boosting efforts to produce and procure synthetic methane, or e-methane, regarded as a key to promoting the decarbonization of city gas.

The Japanese gas supplier is preparing to procure e-methane from the United States while having started test operations of one of the world's largest synthetic methane plants. Amid the increasing risks of liquefied natural gas supply disruptions reflecting the ongoing Middle East tensions, Osaka Gas hopes to diversify procurement networks.

E-methane is produced by combining hydrogen generated from renewable energy sources and carbon dioxide. As CO2 used in the manufacturing process is collected from the air, the amount of the heat-trapping gas in the air does not increase after the combustion of the synthetic gas.

Osaka Gas plans to replace 1 pct of the feedstock for its city gas with e-methane in fiscal 2030. At the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, the firm conducted a test project to produce e-methane from garbage generated at the venue of the event and use it at kitchens at facilities including a state guesthouse.

The test operations of the world-class e-methane plant, located in the city of Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, started in February this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]