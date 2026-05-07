G7 Ready to Take Actions against Economic Coercion: Communique

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialized countries indicated their readiness to take actions against economic coercion, in a joint communique adopted at their meeting in Paris on Wednesday.

"We express our grave concerns regarding economic coercion," the communique said, apparently in light of China's controls on exports of rare earth materials, for which the country holds a dominant share in the global market. "We seek to deter and stand ready to take actions, where necessary, against economic coercion."

Japanese trade minister Ryosei Akazawa attended the meeting, in which the G7 ministers discussed ways to enhance the resilience of critical mineral supply chains.

While the ministers did not mention China by name in the communique, French trade minister Nicolas Forissier told reporters that it is an urgent challenge to ensure that a particular country dominating the mining and refining of rare earths does not pose a threat to other countries. France holds this year's G7 presidency.

"We reaffirm that resilient and reliable supply chains are essential to economic security," the communique stated. "We will work together with partners to reduce critical dependencies and that attempts or threats to weaponize economic dependencies will fail."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]