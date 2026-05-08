Japan, Saudi Arabia to Set Up Energy Security Task Force

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Saudi Arabia agreed Thursday to set up a task force to discuss issues such as stable crude oil supplies amid tensions in the Middle East.

The agreement was reached at an online meeting between Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud.

Discussions at the task force are slated to start early next week. The launch of the task force is part of the efforts to beef up energy security cooperation between Japan and Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Middle East crisis.

Earlier in the day, Akazawa attended a high-level economic dialogue with the European Union in Brussels. Japan was also represented by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii.

From the EU, Stephane Sejourne, European Commission executive vice president for prosperity and industrial strategy, and Maros Sefcovic, a member of the commission in charge of trade and economic security, attended the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]