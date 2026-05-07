Lexus Unveils 3-Row Electric SUV

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota, Aichi Pref., May 7 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday unveiled the Lexus TZ, the first electric three-row SUV for the Japanese automaker's luxury marque, slated for launch in the country in winter 2026.

The TZ stretches over 5 meters in length and features a spacious cabin and what Toyota describes as top-tier quietness among Lexus SUVs.

The new SUV has a cruising range of 620 kilometers on a single charge under Japan's testing standard, according to Toyota. Using a fast charger, the vehicle can replenish its battery to 80 pct capacity in about 35 minutes, with charging systems compatible with standards in Japan, China, North America and Europe.

The price remains undisclosed.

The TZ offers "a lounge-like interior space where every passenger enjoys the same sense of luxury, no matter which row they sit in," Simon Humphries, Toyota's chief branding officer, said at a launch event at a technical center in the central prefecture of Aichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]