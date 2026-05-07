Japan, S. Korea Hold Security Talks in Seoul

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea held their first vice ministerial security talks in Seoul on Thursday, reaffirming the importance of bilateral ties and trilateral cooperation with the United States, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said.

Participants also discussed North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development, as well as the Middle East and broader regional security issues, according to the ministry.

Japan was represented by Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and Koji Kano, vice minister of defense for international affairs. From South Korea, First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo and Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee attended the meeting.

The two sides agreed to sustain exchanges and coordination between diplomatic and defense authorities as "shuttle diplomacy," or reciprocal visits by Japanese and South Korean leaders, has taken firmer root.

Japan and South Korea launched the framework of security talks in 1998. The latest meeting marked the 14th such talks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]