LDP Group to Be Formed to Support PM Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Key lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will form a parliamentary group to support Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi, informed sources have said.

Founding members of the group, which is aimed at strengthening Takaichi's base within the LDP ahead of its leadership election in autumn next year, include LDP Vice President Taro Aso and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

The group will be joined by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Takayuki Kobayashi, head of the LDP's Policy Research Council.

Koizumi, Motegi and Kobayashi were among the five candidates in last October's party leadership election, in which Takaichi was elected as the LDP's first female leader.

Other founding members include LDP Executive Acting Secretary-General Koichi Hagiuda, Masaji Matsuyama, chairman of LDP members in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, and Haruko Arimura, head of the LDP's General Council.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]