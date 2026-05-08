Kyoto Boy Mentioned Adoptive Ties to Father Just before Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 8 (Jiji Press)--A slain 11-year-old boy of Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, told his adoptive father, Yuki Adachi, just before being killed that Adachi was not his real father, investigative sources said Friday.

Adachi, suspected of killing the boy, referred to the son’s remark to investigators in a voluntary interview before he was arrested in April, according to the sources.

The 37-year-old suspect also told investigators that he got angry at what the son had said to him and strangled the boy on impulse, according to the sources.

The victim, Yuki, was a student of Sonobe Elementary School. The names of the suspect and the boy are spelled the same in English but written and pronounced differently in Japanese.

Adachi got married to the boy’s mother last year, started living together and adopted the boy, sources including their acquaintances said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]