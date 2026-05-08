Japan PM Takaichi Denies Sharing Defamatory Videos on Rivals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday denied a magazine report that her team had created and spread videos defaming her rivals in recent elections for her ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

“I was told by my staff that they did not share any negative information or video about other candidates,” Takaichi said at a parliamentary meeting.

The Shukan Bunshun weekly last week said the Takaichi camp created and shared videos defaming rivals in last year’s LDP leadership race, including Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, and opposition politicians in this year’s Lower House election, including Katsuya Okada from the Centrist Reform Alliance, on social media.

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