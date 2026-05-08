Japan, Morocco Foreign Ministers Agree to Bolster Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, agreed Friday to strengthen bilateral relations, mainly in the economic field, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the two nations' diplomatic ties.

In a video conference, the two ministers agreed to work together toward building a relationship based on common interests regarding phosphate rock, a mineral used in agricultural fertilizers and semiconductor materials. The North African country is one of the world's most resource-rich countries and home to about 70 pct of global phosphate rock reserves.

They also discussed the situation in the Middle East.

Motegi and Bourita adopted a joint communique featuring a decision to "institutionalize a strategic dialogue" between the two countries through regular political consultations.

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