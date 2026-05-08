Nintendo to Raise Switch 2 Price by 10,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Friday that it will raise the suggested retail price of its Nintendo Switch 2 video game console by 10,000 yen to 59,980 yen on May 25.

The Japanese game giant said it expects sales of the console in fiscal 2026 through next March will decline 16.9 pct year on year to 16.5 million units. Sales of the Switch 2, released last June, totaled 19.86 million units in fiscal 2025.

Also on Friday, Nintendo reported record consolidated sales of 2,313 billion yen for fiscal 2025, up 98.6 pct from the preceding year, on the back of robust Switch 2 sales. Annual sales topped 2 trillion yen for the first time ever. The company's group net profit climbed 52.1 pct to 424 billion yen.

Meanwhile, Nintendo projects its fiscal 2026 group sales will drop by 11.4 pct to 2.05 trillion yen and net profit by 26.9 pct to 310 billion yen.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]