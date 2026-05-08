Japan Govt Debts Hit Record 1,343 T. Yen at End-March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Outstanding Japanese government debts grew by 1,670.6 billion yen during the first three months of the year to a record 1,343,842.6 billion yen as of the end of March, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

The total translates into about 10.94 million yen per capita, based on an estimated population of 122.86 million as of April 1.

Government spending continues to exceed tax revenues, leaving the country reliant on debts.

Of the total debts, general bonds rose by 9,811.0 billion yen to 1,104,298.4 billion yen. Borrowings increased by 191.6 billion yen to 44,324.3 billion yen, while financing bills fell by 8,100.1 billion yen to 92,299.5 billion yen.

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