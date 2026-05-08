Takaichi Planning to Visit S. Korea Later This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering visiting South Korea later this month for a bilateral summit to reaffirm the two nations' close ties in fields including security amid the increasingly uncertain international situation, Japanese government sources said Friday.

A plan is under study for Takaichi to visit South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's home city of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province, eastern South Korea, on May 19 and 20, after Lee visited the Japanese leader's home prefecture of Nara in western Japan in January, according to the sources.

This would be part of so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutually visits by Japanese and South Korean leaders to each other's country.

Tokyo hopes that Takaichi and Lee will further deepen their relationship of trust through the reciprocal visits to their respective home turfs.

At the envisaged summit, Takaichi and Lee are seen agreeing to promote close cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States, with China's hegemonic moves and North Korea's nuclear and missile development in mind.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]