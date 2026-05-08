New Zealand Eyes Japan's Upgraded Mogami as Frigate Option

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, May 8 (Jiji Press)--New Zealand Defense Minister Chris Penk has announced plans to compare the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's upgraded Mogami-class frigates with Britain's Type 31 frigates, as replacements for New Zealand's aging frigates.

New Zealand is expected to make a decision by the end of 2027.

The improved Mogami-class frigates can operate with about 90 crew members, roughly half the number of a conventional destroyer.

The Australian government has already decided to acquire 11 upgraded Mogami-class frigates.

Two Anzac-class frigates currently operated by New Zealand were commissioned in 1997 and 1999, respectively, and are expected to be replaced by the mid-2030s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]