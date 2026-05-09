Japan, Other "Quad" States to Hold Foreign Min. Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, May 9 (Jiji Press)--The Quad countries of Japan, the United States, India and Australia will hold a meeting of their foreign ministers in New Delhi around May 24 to 26, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

The officials are expected to confirm their countries' cooperation in the areas of critical minerals and emerging technologies to counter China.

U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he was looking forward to welcoming U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India soon. The post also said that "the United States deeply values our growing partnership with India."

The Quad countries were expected to hold a summit in India last year, but it did not occur, likely due to tensions in U.S.-India relations stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy and his disregard for the Quad framework.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who visited India in January, agreed with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during their strategic dialogue to cooperate bilaterally and among the Quad countries to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]