Japanese Detained in Indonesia for Suspected Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Police authorities in Indonesia's Surabaya have detained foreigners including Japanese nationals for their suspected involvement in fraud, according to Indonesian media reports.

The Surabaya authorities announced the development Friday, while the Japanese Consulate-General in the major city in East Java was informed on April 22 about the detentions of six Japanese nationals.

The authorities seized clothing resembling police uniforms and other items believed to have been used in the fraud. They believe that the detained people contacted individuals in Japan, posing as police officers.

The investigation began following a report from the Japanese Consulate-General that there was suspicion that two Japanese nationals had been kidnapped.

In a video posted by Indonesian police on social media, a woman said in Japanese, "I was forced to come here, my passport was taken away, and I was told, 'You can't go home anymore.'"

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]