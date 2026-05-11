U.S. Treasury Chief to Meet with Japan PM Takaichi Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday that he will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on Tuesday during a trip to the East Asian nation.

Bessent is set to leave for Japan on Monday.

The U.S. and Japanese sides are expected to discuss currency market developments after Japanese authorities recently intervened in the market to buy yen for dollars.

"We hope they will have fruitful discussions to further strengthen Japan-U.S. relations and ensure cooperation over various international issues," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference.

Bessent will travel to Japan and South Korea before U.S. President Donald Trump visits China from Thursday to meet with President Xi Jinping that day. After the South Korean trip from Wednesday, Bessent will move to China and join the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]