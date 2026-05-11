Japan's Takaichi Leaves Possibility of Energy-Saving Call Open

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday left open the possibility of her government calling for energy savings, amid supply concerns linked to the war in Iran.

"We won't rule out any possibility and will respond flexibly" to the situation, Takaichi told a meeting of the Audit Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

But she added, "We are not at the stage of asking for savings at this point," citing the need to ensure stable industrial and economic activities.

In response to calls for additional measures to cushion the impact of rising prices, the prime minister said, "We don't think that we're in a situation where we have to put together a supplementary budget anytime soon."

"We will carefully monitor the impact of prices on households and business activities, and respond flexibly," she said. Asked whether electricity and city gas subsidies will be reinstated, she promised to "take necessary measures depending on the situation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]