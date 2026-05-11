Japan Sees No Immediate Impact from Hantavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan is not currently in a situation where there would be a major domestic impact in the wake of a hantavirus outbreak confirmed on a cruise ship during a voyage in the Atlantic Ocean, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday.

"We will make every effort to take necessary infection control measures while monitoring the situation," the top government spokesman said at a press conference.

Quarantine authorities are confirming whether travelers arriving in Japan from South America who report health problems had contact with rodents, which transmit the virus, and recommending that they visit medical institutions when necessary, Kihara said.

He also urged the public to avoid contact with animals while traveling abroad and to stay calm while following government updates on the situation.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]