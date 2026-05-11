Japan Has No Plan for Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan has no plans at present for a meeting between the Japanese and Russian foreign ministers, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday.

The comments by Kihara came at a press conference after Moscow suggested that the two countries' foreign ministers may hold talks on the sidelines of meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Philippines in July.

Japanese ruling party lawmaker Muneo Suzuki, after a meeting with Andrey Rudenko, Russian deputy foreign minister in charge of Asian affairs, in Moscow last week, said that the diplomat expressed Russia's readiness to arrange a meeting of the Japanese and Russian foreign ministers during the ASEAN meetings if Tokyo hopes.

The foreign ministers of Japan and Russia have not met since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

At the press conference, Kihara described Russia's invasion as "an outrageous act that undermines the foundation of the international order and threatens the peace and stability of the entire international community."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]