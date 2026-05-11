PM Takaichi to Debate with 6 Opposition Party Heads May 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Ruling and opposition parties agreed Monday to hold the first debate between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and opposition party leaders during the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on May 20.

Opposition parties with 10 or more seats in either the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, or the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, are eligible to participate.

The criteria will allow a record six opposition parties to take part in the debate--the Democratic Party for the People, the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Sanseito, Komeito and Team Mirai. Following its strong showing in February's general election for the Lower House, Team Mirai will join such a Diet debate for the first time.

Last year, the ruling and opposition parties agreed to hold a Diet debate among party heads every month from April to June. This year, however, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party refused to hold such a debate in April.

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