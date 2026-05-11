Hiroshima, Nagasaki to Take Differing Approaches toward Taiwan Again

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima/Nagasaki, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which suffered U.S. atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II, will take differing approaches toward Taiwan again this year over their annual peace ceremonies to commemorate victims of the 1945 bombings.

The city of Hiroshima said Monday that it will send notices of its Aug. 6 ceremony to 196 countries and regions, including Taiwan, as it did last year.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is not among the countries and regions to which the city of Nagasaki will send invitations or notices for its Aug. 9 ceremony, as was the case last year, Shiro Suzuki, mayor of the city, told a press conference on Monday. “If the Taiwanese government indicates that it would like to attend the ceremony, we would have no reason to refuse such a request,” he added.

Both city governments changed their methods to invite attendees to their ceremonies last year. Hiroshima sent notices of the event, leaving it up to the recipients to decide whether to attend. Nagasaki mailed invitations to countries and regions that the Japanese government has diplomatic relations with and notices of the ceremony to those that maintain permanent delegations with the United Nations.

The Taiwanese government expressed its intention to participate in ceremonies in both cities last year and did so for the first time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]