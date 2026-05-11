Toyota to Build 4th Factory in India

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it will build its fourth factory in India, planning to start production there in the first half of 2029.

At the new plant in an industrial area in Maharashtra, western India, the Japanese automaker plans to produce 100,000 units annually and hire some 2,800 employees. The company did not disclose the value of the investment.

Toyota aims to expand sales in India, its third-biggest market, at a time when it faces high tariffs in the United States and severe competition from local manufacturers in China.

At the new assembly plant, Toyota plans to produce its new SUV model, which is expected to attract demand as income levels rise in the region. The company regards the region not only as a market but also as an export hub for countries near India, including African nations.

Toyota currently operates two plants in Bidadi in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. It plans to start operations of its third plant in the same region in 2026.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]