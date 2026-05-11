Subaru Cuts FY 2025 Net Profit Outlook to 90 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese automaker Subaru Corp. said Monday that it expects to report a consolidated net profit of 90 billion yen for the fiscal year that ended in March, down from the previous estimate of 125 billion yen.

The projection would mark a 73.4 pct decline from the previous year's net profit, reflecting disruptions to shipping operations amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and decreased sales in the United States.

Earnings are also expected to be pushed down by the recording of an impairment loss linked to a slowdown in U.S. demand for electric vehicles.

The company forecasts sales of 4.78 trillion yen and an operating profit of 40 billion yen, down from the previous projections of 4.8 trillion yen and 130 billion yen, respectively.

Subaru's sales in the U.S. market, which make up about 70 pct of its global sales, fell 9.3 pct year-on-year in fiscal 2025, shrinking for the first time in four years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]