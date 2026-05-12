Japan, India Agree to Further Economic Security Ties

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan and India in the second round of bilateral economic security dialogue have agreed to further facilitate cooperation in the field.

In the talks held in New Delhi on Monday, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri affirmed that the two nations will promote concrete cooperation mainly in the fields of semiconductors and critical minerals, the priority areas agreed on at a meeting last August between then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a separate bilateral dialogue session, Funakoshi explained about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's efforts to evolve the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative.

The two sides also discussed cooperation to secure energy sources in light of the Middle East conflict.

Funakoshi also met with U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. They are believed to have exchanged views on an envisaged meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, India and Australia, likely to be held in India later this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]