Full Talks Start at Antarctic Treaty Meeting in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Participants started full-fledged talks at a Japan-hosted international conference in Hiroshima, western Japan, on Tuesday, discussing ways to regulate the growing number of tourists visiting Antarctica and protect emperor penguins, an endangered species affected by climate change.

The key focal point is whether countries can reach an environmental conservation agreement during the conference through May 21, as decisions at the meeting to discuss the peaceful use of Antarctica require unanimous consent among the participating nations.

"It is too early to say whether tangible progress could be made on tourism regulations" during the conference, Hideki Uyama, Japan's ambassador in charge of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting, who is serving as chair of the 48th conference, told a press briefing. "I hope that progress will be made step by step," he added.

The conference brings together some 400 representatives from 44 countries, mainly the 29 consultative parties, including the United States, Russia and Ukraine, that are actively conducting research in Antarctica.

Participants will also discuss improving the transparency of each country's Antarctic activities and the entry of Canada, Belarus and Turkey into the consultative parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]