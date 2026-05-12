Japan Imperial Couple to Visit Netherlands, Belgium Next Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will make official visits to the Netherlands and Belgium as state guests from June 13 to 26.

The schedule was decided at a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

The Japanese Imperial Family has long-established relationships with the royal families of the two European countries. Japan and Belgium mark the 160th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and the Empress will arrive in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, on June 13 and move to the Belgian capital of Brussels on 20.

The Imperial couple are slated to attend banquets to be hosted by the two countries' kings and queens, among other events. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will also offer flowers at monuments for the war dead.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]