Japan “Furusato Nozei” Commission Fees Top 10 Pct of Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Commission fees paid by local governments to intermediary website operators for Japan’s “furusato nozei” hometown tax donation program reached 11.5 pct of the donated amount in fiscal 2024, an internal affairs ministry survey showed Tuesday.

The ministry plans to urge such portal site operators to lower their commission fees.

According to the recently enacted revision of the local tax law, the amount of the furusato nozei donation money local governments can use as their own financial resources after deducting costs will be raised to at least 60 pct of the donated amount over the next four years.

“Commissions for websites alone have reached a high level,” internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference. “We’re strongly aware of this issue.”

In the survey, conducted between February and March, the ministry asked 1,788 local governments across Japan how much they had paid portal site operators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]