Japan's Takaichi Urges Govt to Take Cybersecurity Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday instructed her government to implement cybersecurity measures as soon as possible amid improving artificial intelligence capabilities.

Takaichi gave the instruction at an informal meeting of cabinet members, in response to rising concerns over possible cyberattacks using Claude Mythos, an advanced AI model developed by U.S. AI startup Anthropic.

Japan will hold a meeting of relevant central government agencies, including the industry ministry, soon to discuss measures for critical infrastructure operators and finding and rectifying system vulnerabilities.

At Tuesday's meeting, Takaichi told digital transformation minister Hisashi Matsumoto, also minister in charge of cybersecurity, to compile government measures as soon as possible to secure cybersecurity amid improving frontier AI capabilities.

With Claude Mythos capable of exploiting vulnerabilities in systems, Matsumoto told a press conference after the meeting, "We must prevent (Claude Mythos) from being abused and used to identify vulnerabilities and break into our systems."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]