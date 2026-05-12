Crude Oil from Azerbaijan Arrives in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--A tanker carrying some 45,000 kiloliters of crude oil from Azerbaijan has arrived at an Eneos Corp. refinery in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, officials at the Japanese energy company said Tuesday.

The shipment of Central Asian oil arrived in Japan for the first time as the country is seeking to diversify supply sources because of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the war in Iran, the industry ministry said.

Japan received the shipment of U.S. oil in late April and Russian oil earlier this month.

The Japanese oil industry will work to ensure stable oil supply in the country in cooperation with the ministry and other government agencies, Eneos said.

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