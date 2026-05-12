Japan to Provide Solar Panels to Cuba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide solar panels and other renewable energy equipment to Cuba, which has been suffering serious electricity shortages, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Cuba has been hit by large-scale blackouts due to lack of fuel following the de facto oil blockade by the United States.

Japan will provide grant aid worth some 1 billion yen through an international organization to supply the equipment, which will be installed at 10 hospitals.

“Securing electricity supply to hospitals is an urgent task because of the serious power shortages,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said, expressing his wish to improve the Caribbean country’s humanitarian situation.

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