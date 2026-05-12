Calbee to Use Monochrome Packaging amid Naphtha Shortage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese snack maker Calbee Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to adopt monochrome packaging for 14 of its major products, including "Potato Chips."

The move comes after concerns over the procurement of raw materials used for printing the packaging, such as inks and solvents, emerged due to a shortage of naphtha amid the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

"We place importance on the stable supply of our products," a public relations official at the firm said. Products with the revised packaging are expected to be introduced in stores beginning on May 25, including nine product variants of the Potato Chips series, as well as "Kappa Ebisen" shrimp chips and "Frugra" cereals.

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