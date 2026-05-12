Japan to Expand Economic Security Cooperation with OECD

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, on Tuesday agreed to expand Japan-OECD cooperation in the field of economic security.

The agreement was reached when the two held talks at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

In conjunction with the meeting, the two sides announced the "Japan-OECD Cooperation Plan on Economic Security," which includes collaboration on strengthening supply chains for critical minerals and semiconductors, as well as on developing trustworthy artificial intelligence.

"Amid increasing uncertainty in the international situation, the value of the OECD, as a forum for advanced policy dialogue among member countries having shared values, has grown even more significant," Takaichi said at the meeting. Cormann said that Japan is a very important and reliable partner for the OECD and that he is very much looking forward to working together to advance the cooperation plan.

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