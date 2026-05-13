Rohm Suffers Record Net Loss of 158.4 B. Yen in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rohm Co. has reported a record consolidated net loss of 158.4 billion yen for the fiscal year that ended in March, hit by slowing demand for electric vehicles.

The figure was larger than a net loss of 50 billion yen in the previous year as the company logged 193.6 billion yen in impairment losses on power semiconductor production facilities amid the sluggish EV demand, according to the fiscal 2025 financial results released Tuesday. Consolidated sales increased 7.3 pct from the preceding year to 481.1 billion yen.

Last month, Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp., affiliated with Toyota Motor Corp., announced the withdrawal of its proposal to acquire Rohm.

Rohm is now set to proceed with talks with Toshiba Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. on integrating their semiconductor operations for the consolidation of the Japanese power chip industry.

"It will likely take more time than we thought at first," Rohm President Katsumi Azuma told a news conference Tuesday, referring to the course of the negotiations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]