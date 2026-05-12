Japan to Procure 70 Pct of Oil for June from Alternative Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan is expected to secure over 70 pct of its crude oil procurement in June from sources other than the Middle East, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday.

At a meeting of related ministers on the day, Takaichi instructed industry minister Ryosei Akazawa to make efforts to further increase the rate of crude oil procurement from alternative sources in July.

Considering the progress of these efforts, Takaichi said that the government will not additionally release state oil reserves this month.

In June, Japan plans to procure crude oil from Africa, in addition to the United States, Latin America and Central Asia.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government will accept requests from medical institutions, starting Monday, for the planned release of 5,000 government-stockpiled medical gloves, announced last month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]