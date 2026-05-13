Modified iPS Cells Found Effective against Solid Cancers

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Immune cells derived from human induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells that are genetically modified to produce two specific proteins simultaneously can improve the therapeutic effect against solid cancers, a Japanese group said Wednesday.

The findings may lead to a new treatment for solid tumors, which are difficult to combat with existing cancer immunotherapy using iPS cells. The group's paper was published in the U.S. journal Molecular Therapy on the same day.

Cancer immunotherapy, which activates immune cells in cancer patients to attack their tumors, has gained attention in recent years.

However, while it shows effectiveness against blood cancers, its therapeutic outcomes for solid cancers have been limited as conventionally used cells have low ability to reach such cancers and proliferate nearby.

For the research, the group, including members of Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, or CiRA, chose iPS cells, which can increase indefinitely and can be genetically modified easily.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]