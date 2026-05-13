Nidec Suspected of Product Quality Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese motor maker Nidec Corp. said Wednesday that improper activities, such as changing materials, manufacturing processes and designs without customer approval, are suspected for some of the firm's products.

There are believed to be more than 1,000 such improper cases, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company, based in the western city of Kyoto, is considering setting up an investigation committee composed of outside experts.

Nidec said that it has begun contacting and providing explanations to customers, and plans to announce facts and its response related to the suspected quality fraud later on Wednesday.

The quality irregularities came to light as a result of an internal inspection conducted in the wake of the accounting fraud discovered at the company last September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]