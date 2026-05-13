Sakamoto Looks Back on "Springtime of Life" as Figure Skater

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Kaori Sakamoto contently recalled the days of being a top figure skater at her retirement press conference on Wednesday.

"I feel fulfilled at most, and a little bit empty," Sakamoto, 26, told the news conference in her hometown Kobe. "Objectively looking back on the days of hard practice, I can say I was in the springtime of my life."

Sakamoto put an end to her competitive career in March, after winning a silver medal in women's singles at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in February.

While watching a video of her life from childhood, Sakamoto was moved to tears. "I have experienced various regrets and happiness. It was an invaluable time," she said.

She now plans to perform at ice shows, while also teaching younger skaters under coach Sonoko Nakano, who has taught Sakamoto since she was 4 years old.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]