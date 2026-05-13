Japan Defense Chief Urges Coordination with U.S. on Hormuz Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Wednesday emphasized the importance of close coordination with the United States over a multilateral effort to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Realistically, it's important to ensure close communication...with the United States" in order to successfully carry out minesweeping and vessel escort operations, Koizumi said in an online meeting of defense ministers from over 40 countries to discuss security in the strait in a framework led by Britain and France.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade waterway, has been effectively closed due to the conflict between the United States and Iran. The turmoil is seen to have strained ties between the United States and the two European leaders of the initiative.

"It's essential that stability in the strait be restored as soon as possible and that the free and safe navigation of vessels of all countries be ensured," the Japanese defense minister said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that taking part in the meeting does not mean Japan will participate in a multinational military mission in the strait. "Nothing has been decided about the dispatch of the Self-Defense Forces."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]