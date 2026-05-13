S. Korean Automaker Kia to Open 1st Store in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--South Korean automaker Kia Corp. on Wednesday unveiled its first Kia PBV store in Japan to the press, planning to open it Friday to sell its PV5 midsize electric van.

Kia PBV Japan Corp., set up by trading house Sojitz Corp., will run the store, handling sales and after-sales services for the vehicle.

At the store in Nishitokyo, a city in Tokyo, four to six vehicles will be constantly on show. Kia PBV Japan plans to open additional stores in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and other places, aiming to achieve sales of 1,000 units in fiscal 2026.

The PV5, Kia's key model sold worldwide, allows users to change the number and arrangement of seats flexibly based on their needs.

Kia chose the midsize van segment of the Japanese automobile market because it has a relatively small number of competitors. Kia mainly targets commercial businesses, including delivery service companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]