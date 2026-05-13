SoftBank Group's FY 2025 Net Profit Hits Japan Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 5,002.2 billion yen for fiscal 2025, up about 4.3-fold from the previous year, marking a new record high for a Japanese company.

The previous record of 4,987.9 billion yen was also set by the company in fiscal 2020. As for operating profit, the current record holder is Toyota Motor Corp., which booked 5,352.9 billion yen for fiscal 2023.

SoftBank Group enjoyed a significant increase in investment profits thanks to higher stock prices of companies in which it has invested, such as U.S. artificial intelligence powerhouse OpenAI, the developer of generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

For the year that ended in March, the Japanese technology investor posted an investment profit of 7,286.5 billion yen, almost doubling from the previous year. Of the total, 6,730.4 billion yen came from its investment in OpenAI.

SoftBank Group has already announced plans to increase its investment in OpenAI to 64.6 billion dollars, or about 10 trillion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]