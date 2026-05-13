Japan Megabanks Seek Access to Mythos AI Model

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three megabanks are working to gain access to Claude Mythos, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence model developed by U.S. startup Anthropic, aiming to use it to enhance cybersecurity measures, it was learned Wednesday.

On Tuesday, officials of MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was visiting Japan. During the meeting, the U.S. side signaled that it would positively consider granting the banks access to Mythos.

Anthropic has not publicly released the AI model, and currently, only a few companies and groups have access to it.

The model is highly adept at identifying system vulnerabilities, sparking concerns about its possible use in cyberattacks.

The Japanese government has also called on the United States to grant the banks access to Mythos.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]