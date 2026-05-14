Japan Lower House Panel Discusses Emergency Clause Draft Outline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese parliamentary panel on Thursday discussed a draft outline of an emergency clause that may be included in the Constitution as part of a planned amendment to the country's fundamental law.

The House of Representatives Commission on the Constitution took up the draft outline, compiled by the Legislative Bureau of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, for the first time.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which advocates the addition of the emergency clause to the Constitution, said that the draft outline identifies areas of potential agreement and points requiring further discussions. But the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance said that related issues have been highlighted rather than resolved, seeking careful discussions.

According to the draft outline, drawn up based on ideas compiled by five groups including the LDP, emergency situations include large-scale natural disasters, the spread of an infectious disease, social order disturbances such as civil wars, and armed attacks from foreign forces.

If, as a result of these events, it becomes difficult to hold national elections across wide areas and for a considerable period of time, the cabinet may, with prior approval from the Diet, declare an election difficulty situation, allowing for the extension of Diet members' terms within specified limits, according to the draft outline.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]