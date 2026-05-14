Japan Ruling LDP Formally OKs Retrial System Reform Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party officially approved on Thursday a draft criminal procedure law amendment stipulating a basic ban on public prosecutors' appeals against court orders granting retrials in the main text of the law.

The government draft legislation, designed to reform the nation's retrial system, was endorsed at an extraordinary meeting of the party's decision-making General Council.

The government plans to adopt the bill at a cabinet meeting Friday and promptly submit it to the Diet, or parliament, with the aim of securing its enactment during the ongoing Diet session, scheduled to end July 17.

In the LDP's preliminary screenings of the draft, some member lawmakers strongly insisted that prosecutors be fully barred from appealing against retrial rulings. After the draft was revised three times, LDP lawmakers finally agreed that a clause basically banning appeals would be included in the main text of the revised law.

Prosecutors' appeals have been criticized as a factor to prolong retrial-related procedures, thereby substantially delaying the rescue of victims of false convictions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]