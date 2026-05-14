2nd Japan-Linked Oil Tanker Passes through Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--An oil tanker owned by a group company of Japanese oil distributor Eneos Corp. has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, officials said Thursday.

The Eneos Endeavor is expected to arrive in Japan late this month or early next month. It became the second Japan-related oil tanker to leave the Persian Gulf since the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed by Iran, following a vessel owned by a unit of Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. in late April.

"No tolls have been paid," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters, apparently referring to the passage by the Eneos Endeavor through the strait.

The passage is a "positive development, including from the perspective of protecting Japanese nationals," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wrote on X. Four Japanese crew members are aboard the vessel, she said.

"We are very pleased to have achieved the safe passage" by the Eneos Endeavor, Tomohide Miyata, CEO of Eneos' parent, Eneos Holdings Inc., said at a press conference. The vessel's crew members are in good health, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]